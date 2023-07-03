Cebu Pacific flight delayed due to bomb threat

Cebu Pacific. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Manila was delayed for two hours after a passenger received a bomb threat.

Flight 5J472 was supposed to take off from Bacolod-Silay Airport on Sunday evening when a passenger received a bomb threat via AirDrop at around 11:39 p.m. while they were already inside the aircraft.

The Philippine National Police-Aviation Security and Emergency Unit (PNP-AVSEU) were promptly notified after the passenger sought help from an airline attendant who also notified the pilot, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) statement.

"The aircraft's passengers and cargo were subsequently deplaned. A bomb squad was sent to the aircraft in question to conduct paneling of the aircraft and cargo, while all the passengers had to undergo x-ray final security check again," CAAP said.

The said flight was able to successfully take off at 2:18 a.m., Monday, with 193 passengers on board.

CAAP added that it is closely coordinating with Cebu Pacific, Manila International Airport Authority, and PNP-AVSEU on the matter.