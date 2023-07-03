75 Years ng NHS: Kuwento ng Pinoy nurses sa UK, tampok sa exhibits at libro

LONDON – Bilang selebrasyon ng ika-75 anibersaryo ng National Health Service (NHS) ngayong taon, binigyang pugay sa isang akda at ilang exhibit ang kontribusyon ng Filipino nurses sa public healthcare system ng United Kingdom.

Sentro ng roving exhibition ng Migration Museum na ‘Heart of the Nation: Migration and the Making of NHS’ ang mga personal ng kuwento ng sakripisyo at determinasyon ng healthcare workers mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo, kabilang ang mga Pinoy.

Sa ulat ng The Guardian, kinikilala sa exhibit ang mahalaga at malaking ambag ng migrant workers, partikular na ang Pinoy health professionals, sa NHS mula nang itatag ito noong 1948 hanggang sa pagharap ng UK sa Covid 19 pandemic.

‘From the very beginning, people have come to Britain from all over the world to make this grand vision for a better society a reality. But their vital role has largely been ignored. This new national touring exhibition from the Migration Museum shines a light on the stories and experiences of people who have come to Britain to work in the NHS through photography, film, oral histories and an immersive experience that brings together singing and storytelling,’ pahayag ng Migration Museum sa kanilang website.

Inilunsad ang exhibit sa Leicester Museum and Art Gallery na bukas mula June 30 hanggang October 29 bago tutungo sa Leeds sa Nobyembre at London sa 2024.

Dennis Singson

Bahagi naman ng librong ‘Our Stories: 75 Years of the NHS from the People Who Built it, Lived It and Love It’ ang kwento ng mental health lead at advanced mental health nurse practitioner na si Dennis Singson.

Ayon kay Singson na nanunungkulan din bilang Deputy Chairperson ng Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNAUK), una siyang napili na maging parte ng isang oral history interview noong 2018 para sa ika-70 anibersaryo ng NHS.

Mula sa libu-libong panayam na naka-archive ngayon sa British Library, isa ang kanyang audio recording sa 100 kwentong napili at inilathala sa libro para sa ika-75 anibersaryo ng NHS ngayong taon.

Malaking karangalan para kay Singson, na naka-base sa Eastbourne, East Sussex, ang maging parte ng proyekto.

‘Whatever the future holds, I can now be assured that a snippet of my history is immortalized in a two-hour audio recording, which will forever be at the British Library, and on the pages of this book,’ saad niya.

Ayon kay Singson, isa sa mga mahalagang ibinahagi niya sa libro ang pagtatag niya ng isang network para sa Black and minority ethnic staff.

'I saw the need for it. More than equality within organisations, we need equity. If we're talking about equality, we'll give 10 nurses 10 uniforms of the same sizes, that's equality. People are saying equality is looking after people, regardless of age, race, sex. That's so basic. That's so passé. We need equity. We need to be seeing people differently,’ saad niya.

Isinalin naman sa artworks ng ilang Pinoy nurses ang kanilang karanasan noong panahon ng pandemya sa isang art competition at exhibit na inorganisa ng Filipino Nurses Association UK (FNAUK).

Pitong obra na sumasalamin sa katatagan, kontribusyon at pangarap ng Filipino nurses at maging sa kulturang Pinoy ang tampok sa proyekto.

Sina Phoebe Relacion at Marc Rodriguera

Ayon kay Marc Rodriguera, clinical lead ng Respiratory Department sa Barts Health - Royal London Hospital at London regional director ng FNAUK, mataas ang kalidad ng mga obrang sumali sa patimpalak.

‘Mula sa puso ang kanilang paglahad ng mga istorya sa pamamagitan ng art. Ito rin ay nagsilbing paraan para maghilom ang sugat na dulot ng Covid pandemic. There is healing through art and Filipino nurses are worldwide experts in healing,’ kwento ni Rodriguera.

Namukod-tangi ang likha ni Phoebe Inna Relacion mula sa East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust na tinawag niyang ‘Roots of the Brave and Fallen.’

‘I was inspired by including the Filipino motifs and textiles in my artwork to represent the various cultural background. Our culture is very rich and summarizing it in one artwork is not enough. I had mixed floral representations of sampaguita and English rose to represent the fallen nurses, greying out the leaves to symbolize death. Other pieces in the artwork are very much obvious from the Philippine flag. In the middle you will see the hugging nurses in band 5 uniforms, to represent UK and Filipino nurses in this battle. These roots represents where the Filipino nurses came from, the vast heritage in their system and without hesitance showed bravery and resilience to fight in a foreign land’, saad niya.

Obra ni Relacion

Nagtapos sa University of Perpetual Help Binan si Relacion at nagtrabaho sa ilang business process outsourcing (BPO) companies bago bumalik sa pagiging nurse.

‘Go for your dreams (with hearts burning) and don't get discouraged. I was a late bloomer and I didn’t pursue nursing right away due to our economic situation when I graduated but there's always a right time for everything. We can always take chances, there's infinite possibilities and they're all yours. Being a nurse gives you a lot of options to represent the country and its heart-warming to know how Filipinos are always unparalleled with nursing care,’ payo niya sa kapwa nurse.

Ilan sa naging hurado sa proyektong ‘Untold Stories of Filipino Nurses in the UK', na suportado ng Mayor of London, sina NHS England Chief Nurse Dame Ruth May at Amb. Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

Matapos ibida ang mga obra sa London Barrio Fiesta noong June 11 at 12, plano rin ng FNAUK na dalhin sa iba-ibang NHS hospitals sa London ang mga artwork. Base sa NHS Workforce Statistics noong June 2022, umaabot sa 30,356 ang mga Pinoy na nagtatrabaho sa NHS England.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.