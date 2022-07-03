Marikina residents line up at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite site at a mall on October 29, 2021 to register for the 2022 national elections. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded Filipinos qualified to vote for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to register beginning Monday, July 4.

In a statement on Sunday, acting Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco advised those qualified not to wait for the last day of voter registration, set on July 23.

"Dahil po maikli lang ang panahon ng pagrehistro para makatupad ang Comelec sa mga batas at alituntunin ng halalan, hinihiling namin na huwag ng hintayin ang mga huling araw ng pagpapatala para makaseguro ang pagrehistro," he said.

(Because the period of voter registration is short so Comelec can comply with election laws and guidelines, we're appealing to the public to not wait for the last days to ensure that they have registered.)

Registration will run from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Laudiangco said.

According to the poll official, Filipinos aged "at least 15 years old on or before December 5, 2022 but not more than 30 years of age and residing in the barangay for at least 6 months immediately preceding the December 5, 2022" elections can register as SK voters.

Those who are "at least 18 years of age on or before December 5, 2022 and a resident of the Philippines for at least 1 year and in the barangay wherein he/she proposes to vote for at least 6 months immediately preceding the December 5" polls are considered regular voters, he added.

Laudiangco advised those planning to register to fill out their application forms and bring proofs of identity before going to their local Comelec offices.

Application forms may be downloaded and printed from the Comelec's website. They will also be distributed for free at the poll body's local offices.

The following are considered proofs of identity:

• PhilSys National ID

• Employee’s ID with Employer’s Signature

• Postal ID

• PWD ID

• Student’s ID or Library Card signed by school authority

• Senior Citizen’s ID

• Driver’s License

• NBI Clearance

• Passport

• SSS/GSIS ID

• IBP ID

• License issued by the PRC

• Certificate of Confirmation issued by the NCIP for members of ICCs or IPs

• Barangay Identification or Certification (with photo)

• Any other valid ID or proof of identification

The following voter's application will be accepted:

• Registration

• Transfer of Registration Records

• Reactivation of Registration Records

• Change/Correction of Entries in Registration Records

• Inclusion and Reinstatement in the Voter’s List

• Transfer of Registration Records from Overseas Post to Local

Laudiangco appealed to applicants experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to postpone their visit to the Comelec office until allowed by a doctor.

RELATED VIDEO