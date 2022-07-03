Remains of Filipino lawyer killed in US cremated

MANILA — The remains of a Filipino lawyer who was shot dead in the United States have been cremated Sunday morning.

Lawyer John Laylo's remains were cremated past 10 a.m. at the Manila Memorial Park.

Laylo's sister Ann said the ashes will be kept at the family home in Makati for a week before being transferred to a columbarium.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo visits the wake of lawyer John Laylo, who was shot dead while inside a car in Philadelphia, US.

Before the cremation, prominent personalities in government and public service visited Laylo's wake. They include former Vice President Leni Robredo, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, and Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople.

John, 35, was riding a car with his mother in Philadelphia when he was shot, in what police say may be a case of mistaken identity.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO