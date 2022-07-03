Students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines have invented conveyors that use ultraviolet rays to disinfect documents against viruses, including COVID-19. Photo from PUP's official Facebook page

MANILA — Engineering students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines have come up with an ultraviolet disinfection conveyor that can sterilize documents, a helpful invention in the fight against COVID-19, a school official said Sunday.

Ginno Andres, project head and director of PUP's intellectual property management office, said students first came up with the idea of the machines, which later gained support from the university administration.

PUP offices have been using the machines to disinfect documents in transactions, thus protecting staff from the threat of COVID-19, Andres said.

"Ito 'yong naisip naming machine sa pag-receive ng mga dokumento. Since operational na 'yong PUP sa pagri-receive ng requests [for documents], very prone kami na magkaroon ng virus," Andres told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(This is what we thought of so we could receive documents. Since PUP is now operational in receiving requests, we're very prone to getting viruses.)

"Puwede itong ilagay sa window lang or sa door lang so that hindi na kailangang lumabas ng staff namin to receive payment or documents," he added.

(This can be placed in a window or door so the staff no longer need to go out to receive payments or documents.)

Documents will go through the machine for only 10 seconds to be disinfected, said Andres.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), ultraviolet-C (UVC) radiation can "destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS-Coronavirus, which is a different virus from the current SARS-CoV-2 virus."

"The destruction ultimately leads to inactivation of the virus," the US FDA explained in its website.

"[But] UVC radiation may also be effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes the Coronavirus Disease 2019," it added.

Andres said PUP is preparing to commercialize the machine.

"Ready for filing na rin sa [Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines] para doon sa industrial design, so towards commercialization 'yong aming goal na rin," he said.

(We're ready to file it at the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines for its industrial design, so our goal is towards commercialization.)

"Kung mayroon gustong mag-order or mag-commission sa'min to mass produce this technology ay we are very much willing na gawin po 'yon para sa ikabubuti at hindi na lumaganap ang ating problema sa COVID-19," Andres said, adding that a machine may cost around P3,000 to P4,000.

(If anyone wants to order or commission us to mass produce this technology, we are very much willing to do so for the sake of controlling the spread of COVID-19.)