MANILA — Authorities seized Sunday around P272 million worth of suspected "shabu" (crystal meth) from a Chinese national in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) teamed up for the operation conducted in Barangay Lourdes.

The operation led to the arrest of a Chinese national identified as alias "Jia," 33.

Law enforcers confiscated 40 kilos of suspected shabu from the suspect, who is now under PDEA custody.

— Report from Gracie Rutao

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC