Home  >  News

QC drug bust: P272-M worth of suspected shabu seized, Chinese suspect nabbed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2022 02:41 PM

MANILA — Authorities seized Sunday around P272 million worth of suspected "shabu" (crystal meth) from a Chinese national in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) teamed up for the operation conducted in Barangay Lourdes.

The operation led to the arrest of a Chinese national identified as alias "Jia," 33.

Law enforcers confiscated 40 kilos of suspected shabu from the suspect, who is now under PDEA custody.

— Report from Gracie Rutao

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  metro   crime   arrest   Quezon City   PDEA   PNP   drugs   buy-bust operation   shabu   Chinese   illegal drugs   Chinese suspect  