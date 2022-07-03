Suspected shabu or crystal meth confiscated in a raid in Barangay Salawag, Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Sunday July 3, 2022. Courtesy PNP PDEG and PDEA

MANILA - Authorities hauled more than P1.7 billion worth of suspected crystal meth or shabu in separate raids in Cavite and Quezon City on Sunday.

Two Chinese nationals were also arrested.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) teamed up for the operation conducted in Barangay Lourdes in the Banawe area.

About 40 kilos of a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, were recovered. Authorities estimate the haul is worth about P272 million.

The alleged illegal drugs were reportedly placed inside tea bags/packs.

A Chinese national identified as alias "Jia," 33 was arrested in the QC raid.

"Matagal na itong sinusubaybayan, ang grupong ito. Akala nila, 'di siya nakikita," said Villanueva.

(This group has been monitored for some time already. They thought they weren't being checked.)

“One of the bodegahan dito sa NCR, eventually, nakuha rin. Kaya for the past few weeks, yung mga operatiba natin may malalaking nahuhuli for the past few weeks. Ito na iyon,” he added.

(Another warehouse here in the National Capital Region was seized. That's why for the past few weeks, our operatives were able to catch suspects. And this is one of them.)

In a follow-up operation in Barangay Salawag, Dasmariñas City, Cavite, authorities confiscated around 220 kilos of the suspected shabu. The haul is estimated to have a street price of P1.46 billion.

Another Chinese national named “Hai” 41 years old, was arrested.

Authorities are preparing charges against those arrested.

- With a report from Gracie Rutao