People buy from a road side market near IBP Road and Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 1,323 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

This is the highest daily tally since February 25, or in over four months, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

As of Sunday, the number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 9,703 -- the highest since April 27 this year.

There were also 14 new deaths.

The country's total confirmed cases climbed to 3,708,271.

Its first infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 663 are from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate from June 26 to July 2 is at 6.8 percent, higher than the 5.0 percent recorded the previous week, said Guido.

DOH data also showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,592, after 14 new deaths were confirmed.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,637,976.

More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 15, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded a rise in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

