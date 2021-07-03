Tourism chief back under quarantine after COVID-19 exposure



MANILA — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Saturday bared she is back under quarantine following exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

In a post on her Instagram page, Puyat said she was a "PUI again," or a person under investigation for having contact with a coronavirus carrier.

"Waiting for my quarantine to end. Yes PUI again but grateful that I have no symptoms at all," Puyat said in her post.

It was the third time for Puyat to be placed under quarantine for exposure to a COVID-19 patient, including earlier instances when it involved fellow cabinet members.

Puyat did not reveal who she was exposed to this time and when her quarantine would end, but she has a scheduled public event next week.

The tourism chief has been busy promoting the revival of tourist destinations around the country following the drag brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralyzed travel.

RELATED VIDEO: