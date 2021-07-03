PNP chief: No clear info yet on whereabouts of drug suspect Peter Lim

Courtesy of PTV

MANILA - The Philippine National Police is continuing to verify reports that suspected drug lord Peter Lim has escaped the country, its chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Saturday.

In a public press briefing, Eleazar said they do not have "clear information" on whether or not Lim has escaped the country. He said police are also tapping their foreign counterparts to further verify the matter.

"Ang ating concerned units like the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group iyan po ang nangunguna para po makipag-coordinate sa concerned agencies ng ating gobyerno pati na rin po sa ating foreign counterparts. At asahan niyo po na hindi man tayo titigil diyan sa pagtunton kung sakaling nakalabas po siya. Pero nililinaw natin na wala pa pong klarong impormasyon kung talagang siya ay nakalabas na ng bansa," he said.

(Our concerned units like the CIDG, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, are leading to coordinate with concerned government agencies as well as our foreign counterparts. Please expect that we will not stop locating him in case he has escaped. But we would like to make it clear that there is no clear information on whether or not he has escaped the country.)

The PNP previously said it was tapping its Directorate for Intelligence, Drug Enforcement Group, and the CIDG to check on whether or not Lim has already left the country.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said Lim, indicted on drug charges, may have already left the country, but the Department of Justice said he has no recent record of departure.

Lim was charged with conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading, along with self-confessed "shabu" distributor Kerwin Espinosa, Marcelo Adorco, and Ruel Malindangan.

Some lawmakers, particularly jailed opposition senator Leila De Lima, accused Duterte of having a "two faced" drug war, which the Palace has denied in recent statements.