PNP: Buyers in illegal sale of COVID vaccines criminally liable, too

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said anyone caught buying COVID-19 vaccines from unauthorized sellers will also be held liable.

"Hindi dapat pagkakitaan ang bakuna sa panahon ng pandemya. Mga taong may halang na kaluluwa lamang ang gumagawa nito at sisiguraduhin natin na mananagot sila dito. Subalit hindi maglalakas ng loob ang mga taong ito kung walang bumibili," said the PNP chief in a statement.

(No one should take advantage of people during the pandemic and make a profit off it. Only truly evil people will do this, and the PNP will make sure they will be punished to the full extent of the law. People who buy from these sellers will be liable, too.)

"Binabalaan din natin ang ating mga kababayan na huwag tangkilikin ito, dahil kasama kayo sa mga kakasuhan dito."

Eleazar instead urged the public to cooperate by providing information that may lead to the arrest of the illegal sellers.

"Alalahanin ninyo na ang mga bakunang ibinebenta ng mga walang pusong taong ito ay bakunang nakalaan na libre para sa inyo," he said.

Three persons were caught in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday for the alleged unauthorized selling of vaccines.

The suspects — a nurse, a medical technologist, and a Chinese national — were arrested selling 300 doses of CoronaVac worth P840,000 to a poseur buyer.

