PAGASA tracks LPA outside PAR

PAGASA





MANILA— Weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday said the low pressure area spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of becoming a typhoon but is expected to bring rains in parts of the country.

“Maliit ang tyansang maging bagyo sa susunod na 2 hanggang 3 araw pero posibleng magdulot ng pag-ulan, lalo na sa silangang bahagi ng kabisayaan at Bicol Region sa mga susunod na araw,” said weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.

(It has a low chance of becoming a typhoon in the next 2 to 3 days but it’s possible that it would bring rains to the eastern portion of Visayas and Bicol region in the next few days.)

PAGASA in its 4 a.m. report said the LPA was spotted 1,095 kilometers east of Mindanao. It is expected to enter PAR between Saturday and Sunday.

However, while the center of the LPA is still far, the extension area of the weather disturbance or its trough is already affecting the country particularly Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The trough is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Quezon Province.

Metro Manila will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

No gale warning has been raised but the public, especially those living in low lying areas, are urged to take precaution.

