Military: Daulah Islamiyah member killed in Maguindanao clash

A member of the terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah was killed in an encounter with government troops in the town of Ampatuan in Maguindao on Friday noon, the Western Mindanao Command said.

Wesmincon Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., said operating troops of Joint Task Force Central was conducting focused military operations in Barangay Salman when they encountered around 30 members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group, led by Salahuddin Hassan, also known as Orak/Abu, Saif/Abu Salman.

The clash lasted for about 30 minutes and resulted in the death of one of the terrorists identified as Muslimin Kulas Tagal, based on the postal and voter's ID found in his possession.

Soldiers also seized several war and personal materials, including one 5.56mm empty long magazine, a backpack, two cellular phones with charger, one pocket wifi, a hammock, wallet with P500 in cash, one bandolier, one laminated sack, two kilograms of rice, assorted clothes, and medicine.

Soldiers are still conducting pursuit operations and reinforcements were deployed to establish blockades in the enemy’s possible withdrawal areas.