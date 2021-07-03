Gibo back in Davao, to promote COVID-19 vaccination with Mayor Sara



DAVAO CITY— Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Saturday travelled to Davao City to get his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of efforts with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to encourage more people to get the jab.

Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte and former Defense Sec. Teodoro face the media ahead of the latter's COVID 19 2nd Dose. pic.twitter.com/rQv5COOqtg — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 3, 2021

This as the two said the event was meant to boost government's vaccination program, and not for political reasons amid speculation they might run as a tandem for the 2022 Presidential elections.

Teodoro, who had been largely out of public eye until his Davao visits this year, left Manila a little before noon Saturday and took a 2-hour flight to Davao City, where he rode a van for about another hour to Mintal Comprehensive High School.

Former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro now in Davao City for his 2nd COVID 19 vaccine dose. He is at the airport where he was met by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang at the Airport. pic.twitter.com/enQYT6s5nz — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 3, 2021

Duterte-Carpio received him and his wife Monica there. Also in his party was his ally former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr.

Mayor Duterte, Gibo Teodoro with his wife Monica Teodoro and Teodoro's ally, former Camarines Sur. Rep. Rolando Andaya pic.twitter.com/inysbct5ec — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 3, 2021

Duterte-Carpio and Teodoro both skipped comments on politics and the 2022 Elections, sticking to their message that this is about boosting the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Before getting the jab, Teodoro and Duterte-Carpio faced the media together.

Duterte-Carpio explained that the school was the first ever vaccination center run by the Department of Education in the city, which Teodoro said he couldn't decline. Teodoro thanked the frontliners for their efforts.

The mayor confirmed inviting Teodoro to get the vaccine after the latter said he heard good things about the work of the local vaccine cluster.

Initially, Teodoro declined to talk politics, saying it wasn't the time for such. He emphasized he came to the city to support the vaccination efforts and that it would be tragic if it was given another interpretation.

Teodoro, who lost a presidential bid in 2010, however agreed with the clamor for Duterte-Carpio to run for President as he maintained she would be a good head of state.

The mayor had earlier doused rumors she would seek the presidency with her father, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, as the vice presidential candidate.

For himself, Teodoro said his own possible vice presidential bid would depend on circumstances.

The duo sidestepped a question on whether it was a brewing political tandem, with Duterte-Carpio emphasizing that the event would not have gotten national media attention if Teodoro was not present.

"Importante sa akin na nandito si sir Gibo kasi kung wala siya, wala rin kayo (media), hindi maha-highlight 'yung pagbabakuna."

(What's important for me is Sir Gibo is here because if he wasn't. the media won't be here, we won't be able to highlight the vaccinations.)

Duterte-Carpio told media their own vaccination efforts are doing well as she pointed out that they have started sectoral vaccination, where organized sectors would be given vaccines for rollout among themselves.

The mayor is confident the city could achieve herd immunity by November.

Meanwhile, she declined to comment when pressed about HNP’s deadline for her to decide on a presidential run.

She said she would be saddened if people would say it was political maneuvering as they merely wanted to boost attention to the vaccination campaign and encourage more of her constituents to get the jab.

Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, maintained she is not concerned with possible attacks as there could be no black propaganda against her.

"Kasi wala naman silang masasabi sa akin eh, kahit na anong gagawin nila wala silang maisasabi na black propaganda kumbaga."

(There is nothing negative they can throw at me.)