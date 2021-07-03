COVID-19 situation in PH still ‘fragile’ amid low-risk classification— DOH official

A woman undergoes antigen swab testing at the San Joaquin Elementary School in Pasig City on July 2, 2021. As part of the city’s 448th anniversary, 500 teachers and non-teaching personnel are scheduled to receive Friday a free annual physical examination which include laboratory tests, X-rays, and antigen swab tests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Filipinos should remain vigilant as the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines remains "fragile" despite its recent classification as a "low-risk" country for the virus, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

In a public press briefing, Vergeire said classifying the whole country as “low risk” was presented due to “factual figures.”

“The national picture would show na yes we are at the low risk based on the two-week growth rate and the average attack rate," said Vergeire.

"Pero kung titingnan natin ang bawat rehiyon sa ating bansa makikita natin na may mga rehiyon na pataas ang kaso. So this low-risk classification should not be advertised or hindi dapat ma-encourage ang aming kababayan na maging complacent,” she said in a public press briefing.

(The national picture shows that yes, we are low risk based on the two-week growth rate and average attack rate but if you look at other regions, there are some areas that have noted an increase in cases. So this low-risk classificaton should not be advertised or encourage people to be complacent.)

"Nasabi lang na ito ang factual na figure na we are at low risk. Katulad ng sinasabi natin patuloy na sinasabi na, tama na ang situation ay fragile at this point kaya tuloy-tuloy ang pag-ingat,” she added.

(This is just based on factual figures. But as we have said, the situation is still fragile at this point so we have to continue taking care of ourselves.)

The DOH earlier said the growth rate of the virus nationwide has been at -9 percent, while the average daily attack rate from June 13 to 26 was only at 5.42, making it fit for the “low risk” classification. Video courtesy of PTV

With the increase in COVID-19 cases around regions, Vergeire highlighted the need to vaccinate people outside Metro Manila, as the capital region catches on with its inoculation rates.

"Sa NCR nagsi-speed up pero in other parts of the country we should be doing that as well,” Vergeire said.

(In NCR they are speeding up but we should be doing that in other parts of the country as well.)

Data gathered by the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team as of June 27 shows that there have already been 3.1 million doses administered in Metro Manila since the national vaccination drive started in March.

These are followed by neighboring regions Calabarzon and Central Luzon, which have administered more than 765,000 and 693,000 doses, respectively.

Other areas, based on the data, have not breached the 400,000 mark for their respective regions. These include some high-risk areas in Visayas and Mindanao.