Body of 69-year-old Filipina found in Florida condo collapse

It took eight excruciating days but the agonizing wait and feeling of being in limbo for the Obias family is finally over.

Search and rescue teams that have worked overtime in Surfside, Florida on Friday found the remains of Maricoy Obias Bonnefoy and her Chilean husband Claudio.

In a public Facebook post, Maricoy’s niece Bettina Obias shared the developments as she also lamented the pain they are going through.

Bettina again noted how she was extremely close with her Tita Coy, who she said was virtually her second mom, spending many years together in the US.

The bodies of the Bonnefoy couple are among the 22 retrieved, while 126 are still unaccounted for.

On Thursday, no less than US President Joe Biden visited the site of the building collapse as he thanked the rescue teams and promised the families of victims that federal support would be coming their way.

Biden said the federal government is available to provide immediate assistance to the victims such as housing, as well as long-term help.

He reiterated that it’s critical to determine why the building fell, whether adjacent towers are safe and how to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening elsewhere.

