Pedestrians navigate a busy intersection along EDSA in Quezon City during a sudden downpour on June 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Easterlies are forecast to affect Visayas and Mindanao as it is expected to unleash isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday, PAGASA said.

Parts of Luzon, however, were also included in its forecast of areas that might experience the easterlies' effects.

Several parts of the country, including Metro Manila, Tuguegarao City, Puerto Princesa City, and Zamboanga City, may experience light to moderate rainfall tomorrow, the state weather bureau said in its 24-hour forecast issued 4 p.m.

Other areas expected to be hit with thunderstorms are the following:

Laoag City

Baguio City

Olongapo / Angeles City

Tagaytay City

Lipa City

Legazpi City

Kalayaan Group of Islands

Iloilo City / Bacolod City

Metro Cebu

Tacloban City

Cagayan de Oro City

Valencia City

Metro Davao

PAGASA added that light to moderate rainfall may also be expected in the coming week.

Flash floods and landslides might also be felt in areas that would experience severe thunderstorms, PAGASA warned.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.