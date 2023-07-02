MANILA -- Easterlies are forecast to affect Visayas and Mindanao as it is expected to unleash isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday, PAGASA said.
Parts of Luzon, however, were also included in its forecast of areas that might experience the easterlies' effects.
Several parts of the country, including Metro Manila, Tuguegarao City, Puerto Princesa City, and Zamboanga City, may experience light to moderate rainfall tomorrow, the state weather bureau said in its 24-hour forecast issued 4 p.m.
Other areas expected to be hit with thunderstorms are the following:
- Laoag City
- Baguio City
- Olongapo / Angeles City
- Tagaytay City
- Lipa City
- Legazpi City
- Kalayaan Group of Islands
- Iloilo City / Bacolod City
- Metro Cebu
- Tacloban City
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Valencia City
- Metro Davao
PAGASA added that light to moderate rainfall may also be expected in the coming week.
Flash floods and landslides might also be felt in areas that would experience severe thunderstorms, PAGASA warned.
