MANILA – The unpaid hospital bill of lawyer John Laylo, who was shot dead in the US in a confirmed case of mistaken identity, reached P14 million ($256,000), his family said.

Ann Laylo, John's sister, said her family is asking the Philadelphia government to shoulder the medical bills of her brother at the Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

"My brother’s hospital bill is 256,000 US dollars kay mama is 12,000 US dollars, so partly it will be shouldered by travel insurance na 40,000 USD coverage each, but the rest we don’t know how to settle it," Ann said.

She said the family couldn't still afford to cover the expense, even if they sell their properties.

But she thanked the Philippine government for footing the bill to bring her brother's remains to the country.

"The repatriation cost alone is ... We are very grateful na for that kasi it cost 40,000 to 50,000 US dollars, sobrang laking tulong na noon sa amin," Ann said.

Authorities said they now have three persons of interest linked to the crime.

Ann said the Philadelphia police confirmed to them that the fatal shooting of her brother was a case of mistaken identity.

"Ang nangyari is may shootout sa isang bar within the area, mistaken identity siya na lumalabas na gusto gumanti ng family nu’ng victims and napagkamalan 'yung sasakyan nila is 'yun ang mga suspects," she said.

John, 35, was en route to Chicago to visit his grandfather's grave when he was shot.

His remains are scheduled to be cremated on Sunday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

The urn containing his ashes will be sent first to their family home before his interment at a columbarium in Makati.

