MANILA - The Philippines recorded 1,302 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third consecutive day that the tally hit more than 1,000 cases, data from the health department showed.

Of the fresh cases, 625 came from the National Capital Region.

Health authorities also recorded 13 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 60,578.

Active cases are now at 9,105, the highest since April 28, according to data from the ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Team.

The positivity rate from June 26 to July 1 remains at 6.6 percent.

The health department previously reported an increase in COVID-19 cases across all regions.

However, some experts shunned the idea of enforcing new lockdowns. Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until July 15.

