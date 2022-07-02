Now back in Malacanang as President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sought to give closure to his late father’s former security aides in a solemn ceremony during his first day in office.
As one of his first acts in office, the new President rendered a final salute to Marcos Sr.’s former escort officer, Lieutenant Colonel Delmar Magno; former First Lieutenant Menandro Espineli, security officer of Presidential sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta; and former Marcos Presidential nurse Lieutenant Colonel Fe Castro in a “walk of closure” held at the Palace grounds on Friday.
The late dictator was unable to bid a formal goodbye to his staff as he and his family were driven out of Malacanang in a popular uprising in 1986.
Marcos Sr. died in exile in Hawaii 3 years later.