Marcos Jr. salutes late father’s former aides during first day in office

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2022 11:30 PM

Now back in Malacanang as President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sought to give closure to his late father’s former security aides in a solemn ceremony during his first day in office.

As one of his first acts in office, the new President rendered a final salute to Marcos Sr.’s former escort officer, Lieutenant Colonel Delmar Magno; former First Lieutenant Menandro Espineli, security officer of Presidential sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta; and former Marcos Presidential nurse Lieutenant Colonel Fe Castro in a “walk of closure” held at the Palace grounds on Friday.

The late dictator was unable to bid a formal goodbye to his staff as he and his family were driven out of Malacanang in a popular uprising in 1986. 

Marcos Sr. died in exile in Hawaii 3 years later.

