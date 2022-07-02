Now back in Malacanang as President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sought to give closure to his late father’s former security aides in a solemn ceremony during his first day in office.

Now back in Malacanang as President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sought to give closure to his late father’s former security aides in a ceremony at the Palace grounds on Friday, his first day in office. https://t.co/3EvWFOW1kN pic.twitter.com/Tc2WKeOjGp — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) July 2, 2022

As one of his first acts in office, the new President rendered a final salute to Marcos Sr.’s former escort officer, Lieutenant Colonel Delmar Magno; former First Lieutenant Menandro Espineli, security officer of Presidential sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta; and former Marcos Presidential nurse Lieutenant Colonel Fe Castro in a “walk of closure” held at the Palace grounds on Friday.

The late dictator was unable to bid a formal goodbye to his staff as he and his family were driven out of Malacanang in a popular uprising in 1986.

Marcos Sr. died in exile in Hawaii 3 years later.