Domeng leaves Philippine area of responsibility

This PAGASA photo shows Tropical Storm Domeng at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.



MANILA – Tropical storm Domeng has left the Philippine area of responsibility but is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, state weather agency PAGASA said Saturday.

A gale warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of northern and Central Luzon due to three weather systems: Domeng, the habagat, and another tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area that was named Caloy PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. weather bulletin.

Residents near the remaining seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboard of southern Luzon will expect moderate to rough seas reaching 1.2 to 4 meters high, according to PAGASA.

This may be risky for those using small seacraft, the bureau warned.

"Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," it added.

Domeng, outside the Philippine area region, is forecast to move northwestward and will pass very close to or over the Ryukyu Islands Saturday night before turning north-northwestward on Sunday as it moves over the East China Sea.

It is also expected to remain a tropical storm in the next 36 hours.