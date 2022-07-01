This PAGASA photo shows Tropical Storm Domeng at 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

MANILA — Domeng again intensified as it moved outside the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the tropical storm was not directly affecting the archipelago.

But Domeng and another tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility, formerly called Caloy, have instead enhanced the habagat, the agency said.

Domeng is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and up to 105 kph gusts. It was last spotted 975 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat town, Batanes.

PAGASA said Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The whole Visayas, the rest of Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the localized thunderstorms, it added.

Due to the prevailing weather systems, a gale warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of northern and Central Luzon, according to PAGASA.

Domeng is expected to gradually intensify and may reach the severe tropical storm category in the next 24 hours.