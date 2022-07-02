Cebu Pacific cancels flights due to bad weather

MANILA — Cebu Pacific on Saturday morning said it has canceled some flights due to bad weather.

The company said that as of 8:22 a.m., the following flights were canceled:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 116/117 Manila-Hongkong-Manila

5J 272/273 Manila-Hongkong-Manila

Parts of the country were experiencing rains due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) and localized thunderstorms, according to state weather burea PAGASA.

Domeng and another tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility, formerly called Caloy, are enhancing the habagat, the agency said.