An alleged communist New People's Army (NPA) rebel was killed in a firefight with government troops in Sitio Tamusi, Barangay Talalak, Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental on Friday, the military said.

11th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col. Roderick Salayo said the firefight lasted for eight minutes, which resulted in the death of Crisanto Estrabela Lagradilla, who is allegedly a member of the NPA's Squad 2, South East Front.

The alleged NPA rebel was found with a KG-9 rifle, magazine, and ammunition. Government troops also found a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition in the area.

They also found a bandolier, handheld radios, a backpack and subversive documents in his possession.

“We are still continuing our search in the vicinity of the encounter site for other possible (communist rebels),” said Salayo.

-- Report from Annie Perez