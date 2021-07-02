Tourists in high-risk areas near Taal Volcano told to evacuate

Visitors take pictures at a view point overlooking the Taal Volcano in Bgy. Buso-buso in Laurel Batangas on June 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Tourists near the rumbling Taal Volcano were advised to evacuate Friday after Phivolcs raised the warning to alert level 3 the day earlier because of a phreatomagmatic explosion, the Department of Tourism said Friday.

"The Department of Tourism (DOT) strongly advises tourists and tourism operators in high-risk areas near the Taal Volcano to evacuate and take precautionary measures in light of the Alert Level 3 hoisted...at Taal's main crater," the DOT said in a statement.

Tourists planning to visit high-risk areas near Taal as well as those with non-essential travel to Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas were also advised to postpone plans due to the unrest, the DOT said.

Travel plans should be postponed until the said areas are declared safe by Phivolcs, it added.

"We would also like to remind the public that Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone and entry is prohibited," the DOT said.

Tourists who may need assistance may reach out to DOT Calabarzon at (049) 508-0741 or email dot4a@tourism.gov.ph.

Calabarzon hosts tourists attractions overlooking or fronting the famous Taal lake and volcano. The region is also the second-largest contributor to the country's gross domestic product next to Metro Manila.

The active volcano on Thursday released phreatomagmatic plumes prompting the state seismology bureau to raise the alert level, which means there is magmatic intrusion" at Taal's main crater that may "drive succeeding eruptions."

