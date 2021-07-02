DOH urges residents near rumbling Taal: Wear dust mask, eye protection

Taal Volcano emits steam as fisherfolk navigate Taal lake in Talisay, Batangas on June 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday urged residents near the Taal volcano to wear proper protective equipment against the sulfur dioxide being emitted by the volcano.

N95 masks, goggles and other eye protection equipment should be worn especially by people who have asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, said Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Ang ibinubuga pong sulfur dioxide o kung magbubuga ng abo ang bulkan ay nakakasama sa kung sino mang makakalanghap nito," she told reporters in an online press conference.

(The sulfur dioxide that the volcano is spewing or if the volcano would emit ash would be harmful to anyone who would inhale it.)

Those living near the rumbling Taal should stay indoors while the volcano continues to spew thick smog, Vergeire said.

"Pinapaalalahanan po ang lahat ng nakatira malapit sa bulkan... na mag ingat at manatiling nakaantabay para sa kung ano mang magiging abiso ng LGU," she said.

(We are reminding everyone living near the volcano... to be careful and wait for the instructions of the LGU.)

"Panatiliing nakasara ang pinto at bintana habang may panganib pa," she said.

(Keep doors and windows closed while there is still threat from the volcano.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Taal volcano's status to Alert Level 3 on Thursday after the Philippines' second most active volcano spewed a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume.

Several residents of Laurel town, Batangas fled their homes after officials detected "magmatic unrest" in the volcano's main crater.

In January 2020, parts of Cavite, Batangas and Laguna were cloaked in thick mud after the Taal volcano spewed ash years after being dormant.

