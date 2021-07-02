Philippines expects delivery of 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses this July

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand starts a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand June 7, 2021. Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

MANILA — British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca confirmed Friday that the Philippines would receive 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month, as part of the country’s deal with the company in mid-June.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said the delivery would be “followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.” The statement, however, did not specify when exactly these doses would arrive.

It also said it is “on track” in delivering 16 million more doses, as well as supplies coming from vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and other donations.

The government this June secured a total 17 million jabs from the firm, inoculation strategy head Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

“The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector,” said Lotis Ramin, the country president of AstraZeneca Philippines.

“AstraZeneca remains committed to working with COVAX and other global supply networks to ensure people have broad, equitable access to vaccines, regardless of where they live,” she added.

The country has so far taken delivery of 2,556,000 doses from AstraZeneca through COVAX.

“AstraZeneca is on track to deliver over 16 million doses and will support the delivery of millions more through COVAX and donations.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said the government has administered 11,016,198 vaccine doses as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. The vaccine rollout started on Mar. 1.

A total of 2,727,442 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated from the disease, having received their 2 doses.