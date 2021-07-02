PH records 6,192 new COVID-19 cases; deaths highest in 3 weeks

Recoveries lowest in over 2 months

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday confirmed 6,192 new COVID-19 cases, just as the government administered a total 11 million virus shots since its vaccine rollout in March.

The day’s fresh infections raised the country’s total recorded novel coronavirus cases to 1,424,518, of which 55,482 or 3.9 percent are still battling the disease, the health department’s latest bulletin showed.

Out of 51,536 individuals who got screened for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 11.4 percent tested positive for the virus.

This is the 4th straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team pointed out. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5 percent below for at least 2 weeks in order to consider COVID-19 incidence in a country controlled.

United-States based Johns Hopkins University said more tests should be conducted if a positivity rate remained high.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health recorded 177 more deaths, a majority or 102 of which were first classified as recoveries.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said this is the highest announced fatalities since June 11 when 196 were registered.

The death toll stood at 24,973, while the case fatality rate is at 1.75 percent.

Recoveries increased by 2,212 to 1,344,063 or 94.4 percent of the cumulative total.

This is the lowest tallied fresh recuperations in almost 11 weeks or since April 17, the ABS-CBN IRG pointed out.

Twelve recovered cases were validated to be active cases, the DOH noted.

A total 11 duplicates, meanwhile, were excluded from the running tally, wherein 8 were recoveries and 1 was a fatality.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The government is now on its 5th month of its COVID-19 vaccination program, which started on March 1.

Earlier in the day, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said the government has administered 11,016,198 vaccine doses as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 2,727,442 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated from the disease, having received their 2 doses.