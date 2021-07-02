Pasig City to open mega dialysis center in December 2021

MANILA - Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Friday said the city in December would open its mega dialysis center, which would offer free dialysis treatments to the city’s residents.

The dialysis center, which will be located near the Pasig City General Hospital, will bring the local government’s total number of dialysis machines to 100, according to information from the city’s Health office.

“Tapos na ‘yung building so ‘yung STP (sewage treatment plant) na lang at saka ‘yung drainage inaayos ngayon,” Sotto told ABS-CBN News.

(The building is finished and we are just fixing the sewage treatment plant and the drainage.)

“By December, mabuksan na kahit na initial machines lang muna,” he said.

(By December, we can open it with initial machines.)

Pasig City allocated 21 percent of its P12-billion budget this year for health programs as the Philippines continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alam natin na kapag nagkulang tayo sa serbisyong pangkalusugan, dadami din yung pamilyang mahihirapan, mababaon sa utang. It will be a cycle," the mayor said.

(We know that if we lack in providing health services, more people will fall into poverty, be stuck in debt. It will be a cycle.)

Aside from the construction of the mega dialysis facility, Pasig City also invested in an IT system that would integrate patients’ records in the city.

Earlier this year, Pasig City sought to hire more nurses to augment the city’s health personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the city government more than doubled the salary of health aides in the city.