P7-M worth of suspected shabu seized in Cebu City

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly peddling shabu in Cebu City, Thursday night.

Authorities said the suspect identified as Toro, of Barangay Tejero in Cebu City, was caught with shabu packs weighing more than a kilo with a street value of P7.1 million.



According to Police Maj. Glenn Hefe, chief of the regional drug enforcement unit, they had been monitoring the suspect who has been supplying drugs to different barangays in the city.

“He doesn’t settle for buyers who buy little. He has a big operation,” Hefe said in dialect.

The monitoring also led authorities to believe that the dealer’s contact person is inside one of the jails in Cebu.

PDEA-7 director Levi Ortiz, meanwhile, confirmed that the drug supply in the region has decreased since the pandemic.

“This is one of our big catches since we thought they would stop but these dealers didn’t,” Ortiz said.

Toro will be charged with selling and possession of illegal drugs.— Report from Annie Perez

