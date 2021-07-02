Lacson on Duterte's Taal joke: Making fun of deadly crater not funny

MANILA - A senator on Friday chided president Rodrigo Duterte for making light of the Taal volcano situation as hundreds of families evacuated following its phreatomagmatic explosion on Thursday.

“At a time na seryoso 'yung evacuation doon sa Batangas at Cavite saka hindi biro-biro 'yung dinanas nila ng nakaraang taon na sumabog 'yung Taal kaya nagpa-panic na 'yung mga tao and for the leader of a country to make fun of the deadly crater, isn’t funny at all,” said Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

(At a time when evacuations were happening in some areas in Batangas and Cavite and also what they’ve been through last year when the volcano erupted is no joke that’s why people are panicking. And for the leader of a country to make fun of the deadly crater, isn’t funny at all.)

While people are panicking and serious evacuation work is ongoing in some Cavite and Batangas municipalities threatened by the eruption of Taal volcano, making fun of its deadly crater is not funny. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) July 2, 2021

Duterte on Thursday joked about placing a cap on the volcano’s crater just as authorities moved to evacuate people to safer ground. This after the volcano spewed plumes of gas and steam which prompted the seismology bureau to raise its alert status.

“Dapat 'yun may assurance na 'wag kayong mag-alala dahil ang gobyerno nandyan para tulungan kayo kung ano man mangyari sa Taal. To make light of the situation there parang hindi nararapat na manggaling sa bibig ng isang pangulo,” said Lacson in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(There should be an assurance coming from the government that it is here to help them whatever happens in Taal. To make light of the situation there is not right especially coming from the mouth of a president.)

Lacson said those in government have the responsibility to educate the public on the country's problems.

“Kailangang maiangat natin antas ng kaalaman ng mga botante. Kaming nasa gobyerno na alam ang seryosong problema ng bansa at nangyayari sa paligid dapat ipaliwanag natin na hindi po ito parang laruan lang dahil buhay ang nakasalalay dito. 'Yung kinabuksan ang nakasalalay dito. Ang ating utang napakalaki may pandemya pa, hindi ito makukuha sa joke o sa mga biro-biro,” he said.

(We need to uplift the level of knowledge or our voters. We in government who are well versed with the problems of our country should explain that this is not something that you can toy with because lives are at stake here. Livelihood is at stake here. We have a huge debt and there's still a pandemic, you can’t just treat this as a joke.)

RELATED VIDEO: