MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has intercepted a shipment of P1.794 million worth of shabu bound for South Korea.

The shabu, seized last June 26, was discovered in a shipment declared as used speakers.

It was shipped from Pasig City, the BOC said.

According to the agency, a warrant of seizure and detention will be issued against the shipment for several violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The illegal narcotics have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposal.