Troops kill Abu Sayyaf bandit in Sulu encounter

MANILA—A reported member of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group was killed in an encounter between the military and extremists in Sulu on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Armed Forces' Western Mindanao Command, security forces conducted a "strike operation" in Barangay Lumbaan Mahaba, Parang town at 2 a.m.

They identified Gan Salahudin, an extremist under ASG sub-leader Apah Salah, as the casualty on the bandits' side.

"While clearing the encounter site, troops recovered the enemy cadaver, one 5.56mm M16 rifle, and one M203 Grenade Launcher. After the documentation, the dead body of the slain ASG member was handed over to his relatives," Wesmincom said in a statement.

The military command said security forces have encountered an "undetermined number" of ASG members in Barangay Buanza in Indanan, Sulu.

