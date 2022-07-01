'Siya lahat ito': Imee pays tribute to dad as family returns to power

Sen. Imee Marcos attended her brother's inauguration wearing a turquoise asymmetrical terno adorned with gifts from her father the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. Photo from the office of Sen. Imee Marcos

MANILA –– Sen. Imee Marcos credited her father, the late Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. for their successful return to power nearly 40 years since the revolution that drove their family into exile.

On Thursday, Imee attended her brother Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s inauguration wearing a turquoise asymmetrical terno adorned with gifts from her father.

"I brought my father to the inauguration. After all, siya naman ang dahilan ng lahat ng ito. He escorted me, he is in my arms," Imee said.

Imee said she designed the gown herself, executed by fashion designer Rem Divino.

Imee's mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, made the terno, a traditional Filipino dress, her go-to outfit during her husband's lengthy regime, cementing its association with her with the monicker the "Iron Butterfly."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier praised his dictator father's rule after being sworn in as the country's new leader, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.

Marcos Jr, 64, won last month's elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father and namesake was ousted by a popular revolt in 1986.

With his 92-year-old mother Imelda sitting meters away, Marcos Jr praised the late patriarch's regime, which critics describe as a dark period of human rights abuses and corruption that left the country impoverished.

"I once knew a man who saw what little had been achieved since independence... but he got it done," Marcos Jr said after being sworn into office, claiming his father built more roads and produced more rice than his predecessors.

"So will it be with his son. You will get no excuses from me."

- With reports from Agence France-Presse

