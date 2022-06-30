PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical depression Domeng is expected to reach tropical storm category within Friday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin on Friday, PAGASA said Domeng was sighted at 950 km east of extreme northern Luzon at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon enhanced by Domeng and severe tropical storm Chaba (formerly Caloy) will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, it said.

It will also bring "occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength over extreme northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon, and the western portion of Visayas," the agency added.

"Under the influence of Tropical Depression Domeng and Severe Tropical Storm Chaba and the prevailing southwest monsoon, a Gale Warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of Luzon," PAGASA said.

Domeng is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning or afternoon.

Check ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO