MANILA — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Friday said they have yet to confirm the living arrangements of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, a relative of Marcos Jr., earlier said in an interview that the Marcos family will officially reside at the Bahay Pangarap, which is located inside the Malacañang Park.

“Hindi ko pa po ma-confirm ito,” Cruz-Angeles said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

(I can't confirm that yet.)

Marcos’ predecessors, Rodrigo Duterte and Benigno Aquino III, previously stayed at the Bahay Pangarap during their time in Malacañang.

The Marcos camp earlier refused to answer questions on where the new chief executive will be residing, citing security concerns.