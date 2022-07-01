Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Metro Manila and 3 other regions have logged a COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 5 percent, the threshold of the World Health Organization, the Department of Health said Friday.

From June 24 to 30, the Philippines' national weekly positivity rate has risen to 6 percent, while the following regions also crossed the WHO's threshold:

Metro Manila: 8.2 percent

Calabarzon: 7 percent

Mimaropa: 6.6 percent

Western Visayas: 6.4 percent

The Philippines tallied an average of 914 COVID-19 cases from June 25 to July 1, which is higher by 53 percent versus the previous week, according to the health agency.

Most or 88 percent of cities and provinces show a sharp increase in cases with Metro Manila "reaching almost 450 cases daily," the DOH said.

Mindanao also showed a "slight uptick" mid-June 2022 but currently shows "signs of plateau with 50 cases per day," the DOH added.

Meantime, Bicol region had the highest 2-week growth rate (TWGR) at 279 percent, followed by the Cordilleras (278 percent), Calabarzon (239 percent), and Central Visayas (212 percent).

The 2-week growth rate is no longer used in identifying an area's alert level but it is still used in "tracking more transmissible variants," according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Given that there is the risk of new variants emerging that are more transmissible or immune escaping, we utilize TWGRs as part of our internal monitoring for earlier detection of sudden and large increases that may signal the entry or impact of these emerging variants," she told reporters.

Total bed utilization and intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy nationwide remains at a "low risk" 19 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased by 111 or 2 percent, while ICU admission declined by 44 or 4 percent, according to DOH data.

Majority of COVID-19 admissions were mild (2,231 cases or 36.56 percent) and moderate (2,037 cases or 33.38 percent), data showed. Some 1,187 patients or 19.45 percent were asymptomatic, while 448 or 7.34 percent were suffering from severe disease, and 200 or 3.28 percent were in critical condition.

The DOH reiterated that local authorities must conduct active case surveillance to address case increases, while the public is urged to observe minimum health standards and get vaccinated and boosted.

RELATED VIDEO