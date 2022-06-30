MANILA – A magnitude-6 earthquake rocked the province of Cagayan early Friday morning.
The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck 27 km southeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan at about 2:40 a.m.
It struck at a depth of 27 km.
Aftershocks were expected, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
No damage was expected
Intensity V was reported in Aparri and Calayan in Cagayan, and in Flora, Apayao.
Intensity IV, meanwhile, was reported in Peñablanca and Tugegarao City, Cagayan, while Intensity III was recorded in Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
- Intensity V - Claveria, Cagayan
- Intensity IV - Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga and Penablanca, Cagayan
- Intensity III - Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Ilagan, Isabela
- Intensity II - Tabuk, Kalinga
- Intensity I - Baler, Aurora; Santiago City, Isabela; Dagupan City, Pangasinan
The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.