MANILA – A magnitude-6 earthquake rocked the province of Cagayan early Friday morning.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck 27 km southeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan at about 2:40 a.m.

It struck at a depth of 27 km.

Aftershocks were expected, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

No damage was expected

Intensity V was reported in Aparri and Calayan in Cagayan, and in Flora, Apayao.

Intensity IV, meanwhile, was reported in Peñablanca and Tugegarao City, Cagayan, while Intensity III was recorded in Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V - Claveria, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga and Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity III - Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II - Tabuk, Kalinga

Intensity I - Baler, Aurora; Santiago City, Isabela; Dagupan City, Pangasinan

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.