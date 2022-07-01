Himawari-8/RAMBB image

MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rain in parts of Luzon this weekend, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Tropical Storm Domeng further intensified but is not directly affecting the archipelago.

Domeng and another tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility, formerly called Caloy, are instead enhancing the habagat, the weather agency said.

Domeng is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 90 kph gusts as of 4 p.m. Friday. It was last spotted 975 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Benguet due to the habagat, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the rest of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the localized thunderstorms, it added.

Domeng is expected to leave the Philippine area Saturday afternoon and may reach the severe tropical storm category in the next 36 hours.