Longer terms for House reps, local officials also proposed

MANILA — A lawmaker has revived the push for changes in the constitution, including a 5-year term with one reelection for president and vice-president.

In filing Resolution of Both Houses No. 1 on Thursday, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. invoked the landslide election win of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“This clear majority mandate of our new President and Vice President would be the green light from our citizenry to proceed to the discussion on Charter change,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The present constitution bans presidents from seeking reelection after their single 6-year term ends. Vice presidents may run for reelection once.

Gonzales proposed an extended tenure of 10 years for the president because the current term "appears to be insufficient" for long-term programs and policies.

“We are now on the road to recovery, having more than P12 trillion in national debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently the high prices of fuel due to the Russia-Ukraine war," Gonzales said.

"A long-term solution is wanting; hence, longer term policy on good and competent leadership should be put in place,” he added.

Marcos formally assumed the presidency Thursday noon. Meanwhile, Duterte was sworn in as the country's 15th Vice President on June 19 in Davao City.

Gonzales' proposal includes "tandem voting," under which a vote for the president would be a vote for the vice president belonging to the same political party.

Under his proposal, the lawmaker also wants to lengthen the term limits of members of the House of Representatives, governors, mayors, and other local officials.

He wants 5 years with one reelection for lawmakers and local officials, instead of the current 3 years with 2 reelections.

Gonzales is on his fifth term as a Pampanga representative. He ran unopposed in the 2022 polls under PDP-Laban.

He also pushed for charter change in the last Congress, which he said failed to act on it.

Gonzales urged the Senate and House of Representatives to convene as a constituent assembly to discuss the proposed amendments.

"It has been 35 years, 12 Congresses, seven presidencies, and 12 local elections since the Charter was ratified," he said.

