This satellite image shows tropical storm Domeng. PAGASA's Facebook page

MANILA — Domeng intensified into a tropical storm on Friday and would continue to stir rains over parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Domeng was spotted 940 kilometers east of Northern Luzon at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and up to 80 kph gusts, PAGASA said in a weather bulletin.

The weather agency said Domeng and another storm outside the Philippine area, formerly called Caloy, would enhance the habagat or southwest monsoon.

This will bring light to moderate rains over the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

The agency did not raise any tropical cyclone wind signal for Domeng.

But it said the 2 storms would bring moderate to rough seas off Northern Luzon, which "may be risky"' for small vessels.

Domeng will leave the Philippine area on Saturday and intensify into a severe tropical storm, PAGASA said.

