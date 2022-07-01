Former president Rodrigo Duterte attends a homecoming celebration in Davao City. Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY — Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday bared his plans after stepping down from power and settling back here in his hometown.

Duterte earlier in the day turned over the presidency to his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and flew to Davao City.

"Nangutana ang mga taga-radio, 'Duterte, unsa ma'y plano nimo?' Matulog ko og otso oras. Tinuod. Tan-aw nako walay presidente nga matulog og 8 oras. Pukawon na ka sa problema," Duterte said during a homecoming celebration.

(The journalists asked, 'Duterte, what's your plan?' I will sleep for 8 hours. That's true. I think that there is no president who sleeps for 8 hours. Problems will wake you up.)

The 77-year-old said he often slept for only 4 or 5 hours when he was still president.

"Maskin kinsang presidente, kanang magbasa mi og dokumento, dili ko... basta moagi na og sinaligan, naa nay initial. Abugado ko eh, ako gyud nang basahon," he said.

(Regardless of the president, when we are reading documents, I do not solely rely on my trusted aide. I am a lawyer, I will really read it.)

Duterte during the event touted his accomplishments in education, peace and order, and health care. He also thanked supporters who trusted his family in leading the city and eventually the country since the late 80s.

Three of his children are currently in public service: Sara Duterte is the vice-president, Sebastian is mayor of Davao City, and Paolo is its first district representative.

"Ang gihatag ninyo sa ako nga dungog sobra sobra. Unsa pa ba ang mapangayo nako sa inyo?," said the Duterte patriarch.

(The honor that you gave me is more than enough. What else can I ask from all of you?)

Days before he left Malacañang, Duterte said his only job left was to look at beautiful women. He had also joked he would depose Satan in hell.

Former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea had said Duterte might teach law in Davao City, while his acting spokesman Martin Andanar said he might continue his advocacies for good governance and his drug war.

RELATED VIDEO

