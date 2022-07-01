Senator-elect Alan Peter Cayetano during the proclamation of winning senators for the national elections in Pasay City on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said he would file a bill seeking P10,000 in direct cash aid for all Filipino families.

Speaking at the oath-taking of locally-elected officials in his hometown Taguig, Cayetano said the ayuda required the support of Malacañang and both houses of Congress.

“Sa mga nangba-bash sa 10k ayuda, kung kaya ko lang silang bigyan ng tag-10,000, binigay ko na sa kanila. Pero sa katotohanan ito’y isang legislative proposal,” he said.

(To the bashers of the 10k ayuda proposal, if only I could give them P10,000 right now, I would. But the truth is this is a legislative proposal.)

Recently, a video of a man asking Cayetano for P10,000 while the latter was shopping at mall went viral on social media.

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE

Cayetano in February 2021 told media that he filed a House bill that sought the distribution of P10,000 to every Filipino family, or P1,500 per member, whichever is higher.

The cash aid was meant to help families start their own small businesses or revive those that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the bill failed to pass Congress as part of the Bayanihan 3 COVID-19 aid package. The financial aid program proposed by the bill was also excluded from the P5 trillion 2022 national budget.

Cayetano has asked newly-elected Taguig Representatives Ricardo "Ading" Cruz Jr. and Amparo "Pammy" Zamora to file counterparts of the ayuda bill at the Lower House.

