Career diplomat Enrique Manalo is Marcos' DFA chief

DFA's Enrique Manalo holds a short briefing at the Foreign Affairs headquarters in Manila.

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has appointed career diplomat Enrique Manalo as the next secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), an official said.

Press Secretary Trixie Angeles confirmed the appointment of Manalo, who will replace Teodoro Locsin Jr. as the country's top diplomat.

Prior to becoming DFA chief, Manalo was the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, a post he held since 2020, and was DFA's undersecretary for policy in 2016.

He is no stranger to the post, after he was appointed as the agency's acting secretary from March 9 to May 17, 2017. This came after the Commission on Appointments rejected the appointment of his predecessor Perfecto Yasay to the post.

In April last year, the official got elected as head of the UN Commission on Population and Development, which tackled inclusive growth and recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manalo was the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2011 to 2016, non-resident envoy to Ireland from 2013 to 2016.

Previously, he was also the country's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and head of the Philippine mission to the European Union from 2010 to 2011.

He earned his Master's degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines, Manila in 1976. He has a BA Economics degree from the same university.

