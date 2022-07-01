1st day in office: Marcos, Duterte hear Mass near Malacañang

MANILA — On his first official day in office, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. attended a Mass at the National Shrine of St. Michael the Archangels, nearby Malacañang.

Photos shared by CBCP News thru Radio Veritas showed that Vice-President Sara Duterte also attended the Mass, which was presided by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

Marcos took his oath of office at the National Museum on Thursday and is expected to attend the 75th founding anniversary celebration of the Philippine Air Force in Clark, Pampanga later in the day.

The Presidential Communications team said there would be no Cabinet meeting on his first day in office.

WATCH