LOOK: Sara Duterte attends US Embassy event with Pacquiao, Romualdez, GMA

MANILA — Politicians perceived as key players in the 2022 elections all showed up in the same event of the US Embassy in the Philippines on Thursday, led by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Senator Manny Pacquiao mingles with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former President Arroyo at the US Embassy pic.twitter.com/dtv4eX7I8M — Willard Cheng (@willardcheng) July 1, 2021

The event was for the early Fourth of July or Independence Day celebration of the United States.

Aside from Duterte-Carpio and Pacquiao, also seen in the event were former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte-Carpio's father, had earlier said he would back Romualdez's vice presidential bid. Arroyo, a party mate of Romualdez, said she would also support the Leyte solon.

Duterte-Carpio and Pacquiao are both rumored to be gunning for the presidency in 2022.

The President's eldest daughter admitted she is already considering a presidential bid due to insistence of her supporters.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, recently figured in a verbal clash with Duterte, after he claimed corruption flourished in his administration.

In an interview during the US Embassy event, Pacquiao said he was not fighting with the President, adding he's been seeking a meeting with him for over 6 months now.

"For how many months, nakikipag-audience [ako], siguro hindi lang 6 months ang hiling [ko] na makipag-appointment pero hindi ako nabigyan ng pagkakataon," Pacquiao said.

Duterte-Carpio declined to be interviewed during the event.



—With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

