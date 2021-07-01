Rare spiders, centipedes na idineklarang 'teaching materials' nasabat sa Pasay

Aabot sa 44 piraso ng arthropods ang nasabat ng Bustoms sa Pasay City. Larawan mula sa Bureau of Customs

MAYNILA - Umabot sa 44 piraso ng wildlife species gaya ng gagamba at centipede ang nasabat ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs sa Philpost Central Mail Exchange Center sa Pasay City noong Miyerkoles.

Ayon sa Bureau of Customs, overstaying na sa Philpost at hindi na kinuha ang mga parcel na galing umanong Thailand.

Sa inspeksyon ng Customs, nadiskubre ang 25 piraso ng tarantula, 12 spiderlings, 5 centipedes at 2 ornithoctonus black spiders ang itinago sa mga tube na idineklarang mga "plastic teaching materials for university."

Mga pambihirang gagamba at centipedes na idineklarang mga “teaching materials”, nasabat ng Bureau of Customs sa Central Mail Exchange Center sa Pasay City.



Ayon sa BOC, galing sa Thailand ang mga ito at naka-consigned sa isang Aldwin Capucae ng Pasay City.



📷: BOC pic.twitter.com/XYUsOwXke1 — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) July 1, 2021

Sa pahayag, idiniin ng Customs na mapanganib ang naturang mga species lalo na kapag nakakagat ito ng tao.

"In an uncontrolled environment, these species may have direct and indirect effects on human health, especially, the fact that these arthropods bite when threatened by external factors like presence of predators or humans. Other species also administer venom through a bite, producing extreme pain to the unfortunate recipient, and can be fatal to humans," anila.

Consigned ang mga parcel nito sa isang Aldwin Capucae ng Pasay City.

Ayon sa Customs, nabigo ang claimant ng naturang mga parcel na iproseso ang mga kinakailangang dokumento sa itinakdang reglementary period hanggang sa abnadonahin na ito.

Sa pagtaya ng Customs, nagkakahalaga ang naturang mga wildlife species ng P500,000.

Ibinigay na sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang pangangalaga sa nasabing mga wildlife species.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News