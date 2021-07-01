PH posts 5,795 add’l COVID-19 cases; deaths highest in nearly 2 weeks

Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on June 30, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday recorded 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, just as the health department announced that the country is now considered a low risk area for the disease.

The country now has 1,418,337 total confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 51,567 or 3.6 percent are active, according to the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin.

This is the fourth straight day that fresh infections counted fewer than 6,000.

Out of 47,980 individuals who underwent testing for the virus on Tuesday, 11.9 percent were found carriers of it.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this is the 3rd straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent. The World Health Organization's recommendation is 5 percent.

There were 135 more people who died due to COVID-19, which included 93 cases initially tagged as recovered.

The newly-confirmed fatalities, the highest since June 19, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, pushed the country’s death toll to 24,797.

Based on the bulletin, the case fatality rate is at 1.75 percent.

Meanwhile, recoveries increased by 2,859 to 1,341,973, or 94.6 percent of the cumulative total cases.

Five laboratories failed to submit results on time.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic with still limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies and the threat of more transmissible virus variants, Health Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said the nation is now classified as low risk for the virus.

In the past two weeks, growth rate of the virus nationwide has been at -9 percent, while the average daily attack rate from June 13 to 26 was only at 5.42, according to the official.