Fil-Am group honors COVID-19 frontline workers

Filipino-America frontline workers were among those recognized during the event "Together We Thrive" organized by the Pilipino Workers Center in California. Courtesy of the Pilipino Workers Center

LOS ANGELES, California - Filipino-American frontline workers were honored by The Pilipino Workers Center's "Together We Thrive" event last week which brought together supporters in person and online.

"We were all challenged. And what we saw here at PWC was that, we rose to the challenge and we really brought the Bayanihan spirit with us as I saw so many really dedicated and gave their time, gave their money, gave their passion, and their hearts to be able to help others in the community," said Aqui Versoza Soriano of the Pilipino Workers Center.

Among those given recognition were health workers, caregivers and their advocates who said their work is far from over as COVID-19 variants continue to spread.

"We are really thankful to be given the chance to reach people, to educate them to be free from this pandemic, especially these viruses, especially now there is Delta virus that's coming out. We should inspire more people to have vaccine and spread out. We should save lives by doing still the protocol," said caregiver Myrna Ansan.

After California lifted mask mandates last month, Fil-Ams organized a mask burning rally, vowing to never wear them again as they await for herd immunity to take place.

But just recently, the Los Angeles Public Health has recommended that people - regardless of vaccination status - should wear facial coverings, as the Delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 infections are starting to go up again.

Throughout LA County, masks also continue to be a common sight in many businesses.

Businesses have even urged fully vaccinated people to keep their masks on by posting signs explaining the benefits.

For these workers, they’re not taking chances.

"We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and to continue to follow the protocols despite we are all vaccinated. But we continue to wear masks in other places, especially our family," said Mylene Alejano.

As Los Angeles County has made strong recommendations to continue masking, it’s also reiterating that the available vaccines are effective against the Delta variant.

As of now, 4.9 million of the 8.3 million vaccine eligible county residents have been fully vaccinated as of this week.

Read more on Balitang America



