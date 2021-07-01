Duque sends DOH fund utilization report to Pacquiao, says ready to attend hearings

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sec. Francisco Duque III on Thursday said he has sent Sen. Manny Pacquiao a report on the Department of Health's utilization of funds from Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws.

Pacquiao earlier named DOH as first on his list of corrupt government offices in the country, seeking inquiry into purchases made for COVID-19 response, such as personal protective equipment and rapid test kits.

"I already sent the documents last night as I have committed. So if there is any hearing, we will be very glad to be there and to show a full accounting of all the funds or budget that have been allocated to the DOH," Duque told ANC's Headstart.

He said it was "unfortunate" that no questions about the agency's budget were raised during the 8-hour marathon hearing about the national vaccination program last June 14.

The health chief said the DOH received P45.7 billion from Bayanihan 1. Of this amount, P44.7 billion has been obligated, of which, P41.8 billion was disbursed. Only P975.62 million was left for allotment.

For Bayanihan 2, P17.265 billion was allotted for the DOH. Duque said P15.045 billion has been obligated and P10.67 billion was disbursed. Only P2.2 billion was left in its balance, he said.

Duque denied Pacquiao's allegation that the DOH bought rapid test kits and maintained that they only got RT-PCR test kits, the gold standard for testing for the presence of the COVID-19 causative virus.

He added, multilateral institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank pay directly to vaccine manufacturers.

"Lahat ng pondong ito, hindi ito dumadaan sa kaban ng Department of Health or other government agencies," he said.

(All these funds do not pass through the DOH or other government agencies.)

"Ang governance standards in the implementation of those contracts are really very high…Zero way that kickback can go through," he said.

The Philippines so far received its procured order of 249,600 doses from Moderna, 180,000 from Russia's Gamaleya National Center, and 11 million from Sinovac.

More than 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the country, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Government had set a target of fully vaccinating at least 58 million Filipinos by yearned to achieve herd immunity. So far, only 2.5 million have received their required 2-doses.

